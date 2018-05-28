Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana assumed command of the 6th Infantry Division last Saturday, a Philippine Army press statement said Sunday.

Sobejana, the former head of the Joint Task Force Sulu, replaces Lt. General Arnel dela Vega, who now heads the Western Mindanao Command.

A Medal of Valor awardee, Sobejana's military and civil campaign in Sulu resulted in the surrender of 76 Abu Sayyaf members and turnover of 700 loose firearms which he presented to President Rodrigo Duterte in a recent visit to Sulu. DMS