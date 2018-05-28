The mayor of Buenavista town in Bohol was shot in the head by two suspects inside the cockpit arena he owns Sunday afternoon, police said.

In a radio interview, Senior Inspector Rolly Lauron, chief of the Buenavista municipal police, Mayor Ronald Tirol was immediately brought to the hospital but died after sustaining two gunshot wounds in his head.

He said after the incident, suspects rode their motorcycle and fled.

According to Lauron, this is the second threat on Tirol's life.

"About 1 or 2 years ago, he was also shot in a cockpit arena in Clarin, Bohol but he survived (the attack)," he said.

The investigation is still on-going and police are looking into personal or political motive behind Tirol's murder. Ella Dionisio/DMS