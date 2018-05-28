Crimes in Boracay decreased after the government shut down the world-famous tourist spot to clean it up, authorities said on Sunday.

According to Chief Inspector Ruel Firmo, Malay municipality police chief, only 11 cases of focused crimes were reported since April 26 to May 25.

He said it declined by 56 percent from 25 cases reported since March 26 to April 25, before the closure.

The Philippine National Police's regional office said this was more than 88 percent decrease from the 96 reported crimes during the same period last year.

Firmo said the island remains peaceful one month after its closure.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Boracay's closure to pave way for its rehabilitation after likening it to a "cesspool." Ella Dionisio/DMS