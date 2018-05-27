A policeman was killed in a shooting incident in Manila on Saturday morning.

Supt. Erwin Margareho, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, identified the victim as PO2 Carlo Tolentino Pineda a resident of Tondo, Manila who was previously assigned at the homicide section of the MPD.

“(PO2 Pineda was) assigned at regional police holding admin unit,” he said.

Margareho said based on initial report Pineda was having a drinking spree together with his friends at the vicinity of F. Varona St. corner Francisco St. near a basketball court in Brgy. 75, Tondo, Manila when he was shot by two unidentified suspects at around 1:30 a.m.

He said the gunmen escaped using a single motorcycle.

Margareho said the victim who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body was declared dead on arrival at Gat. Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Manila.

“This station is still gathering all the CCTV footages within the vicinity of the area for possible identification of the perpetrators,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS