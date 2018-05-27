Four victims died while seven others were injured after being hit by lightning in Negros Occidental on Friday afternoon.

Police Senior Inspector Ryan Salazar, Pontevedra Municipal Police Station Acting Chief of Police, said the incident occurred at the vicinity of Hacienda Carmenchica in Brgy. Don Salvador Benedicto, Pontevedra Negros Occidental at around 3:30 p.m.

Salazar said based on initial report the victims were working at the sugarcane plantation when a heavy rain came that forced them to seek shelter in a nipa hut located at the center of the farm.

He said four of the workers identified as Rubiliyn Muedan, 38, Glenn Gotual, 40, Marites Garzon, 51, and Renilda Villanueva, 46, died after a strong lightning strike the nipa hut, while seven other victims were injured because of the incident.

The injured victims were identified as Lenlyn Subong, Roberta Tiayon, Lito Cabalida, Gemma Billera, Elsa Queasa, Roland Tiayon and Marites Cabalida.

Salazar said Roberta and Roland Tiayon were rushed to Don Salvador Salas Benedicto Memorial Hospital located in La Carlota City while other victims were brought to Valladolid District Hospital in Valladolid both in Negros Occidental for medical treatment. Robina Asido/DMS