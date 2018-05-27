President Rodrigo Duterte is set to leave for South Korea early June, Malacanang said on Saturday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will be in Seoul from June 3 to 5.

"Well, the (purpose of the trip) is trade and welfare of our workers in Korea," he said when asked of the agenda of the President's trip.

He said a media briefing of the President's activities in South Korea will take place on Monday.

Seoul's Blue House announced on Friday Duterte's trip to South Korea.

It said that Duterte and South Korean President Moon Jae-In will hold a meeting on June 4 to discuss measures to further improve the bilateral relations of the two countries. Celerina Monte/DMS