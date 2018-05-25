The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed the arrest on Wednesday of fugitive Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog in Taiwan for illegal entry.

Parojinog, younger brother of late Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., has several warrants of arrest in the Philippines due to strings of cases, such as for violation of comprehensive firearms and ammunition regulation act.

“He was arrested for illegal entry and while in possession of fake documents,” Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman said in a text message

“We are anticipating that he will be deported soon and in the event that he will be deported, the PNP would be ready to fetch him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malacanang welcomed the arrest of Parojinog, whose family was allegedly involved in illegal drug trade.

"This is a good news. First of all, what is he doing, hiding in Taiwan if he didn't violate the law?" Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing in Marawi City.

Roque said his flight was "evidence of guilt."

He said the Palace expects Taiwan to deport Parojinog.

Reports said Parojinog entered Taiwan using fake identification cards, but authorities were still investigating how he was able to leave the Philippines using false documents. Robina Asido, Ella Dionisio/DMS