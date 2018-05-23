Authorities on Tuesday apprehended nine Vietnamese fishermen for poaching in Palawan.

Philippine National Police Region 4B spokesperson Imelda Tolentino identified the Vietnamese nationals as Tran Hong Vu, 42, boat captain; and Nguyen Van Hoang, 36, mechanic.

The other crew members were Vo Minh Hieu, 21; Vo Thanh Dam, 25; Nguyen Thanh Xuan, 28; Vo Minh Thong, 21; Chau Nhat Hao, 20; Nguyen Tan Khai, 32; and Nguyen Minh Hhy, 22.

Tolentino said that at around 2:30pm the Balabac police received information that a Philippine Navy vessel intercepted and apprehended a Vietnamese vessel named SBF18 in Mangsee Island, Balabac for illegal entry and poaching.

The military was able to confiscate one unit ice machine, one HF VX-1700 radio, one battery charger, one gen set and fishnet.

Tolentino said the crew members of SBF18 are now under the custody of the Philippine Coast Guard at Puerto Princesa City for documentation and proper filing of charges, while the vessel is with the Navy in Balabac. Ella Dionisio/DMS