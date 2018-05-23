President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that Jordan will provide the Philippines with two attack helicopters.

Duterte disclosed this during his speech at the 120th Philippine Navy anniversary in Manila.

"Jordan is giving us two Cobra helicopters. Those things that we cannot really afford," he said.

Duterte said National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. was in Jordan and sent the electronic copy of the document for his authority to accept the attack helicopters.

He admitted that when Esperon was negotiating for the helicopters, he was advised to refrain from cursing United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein.

But Duterte did not stop from saying bad words against Zeid, a prince of Jordan.

Hussein earlier said that Duterte might need to seek psychiatric help after his administration asked the court to include in the terrorist list a female Filipino special rapporteur for her alleged link with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army. Celerina Monte/DMS