Four people were killed, while three others were injured, including Mayor Lacson Lantud of Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte, when they were ambushed Sunday morning in the province.

Police report said that Lantud and his six other companions were on board a vehicle when unidentified armed men waylaid them at Brgy. Cabasagan, Pantao Ragat at around 8am..

Lantud and his team were on their way to supervise a water system project in the area when the incident transpired.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Khaliq Disamburon; Hasanoding Hasim, a retired police officer; Police Office 2 Mahid Macalaba; and one of his escorts, Tarapas Saro.

Aside from Lantud, his staff and a policeman, who were also injured, were brought to Iligan hospital.