Two soldiers were injured in a landmine blast set by alleged members of New People's Army at Palalian bridge in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday.

Zambaonga del Norte Provincial Police spokesperson PSupt. Charisse Yabu said that at around 10:30 am when members from the 42nd Infantry Battalion were going to Barangay Palalian, Kalawit to conduct combat operation, they noticed three men planting landmine at the bridge.

A brief firefight occurred before the rebels detonated the landmine and fled towards Brgy. New Salvacion, Labason.

Yabu identified the wounded soldiers as Private Mike Anthony Sta. Rosa and Private Joeven Jordan. Ella Dionisio/DMS