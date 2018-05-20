President Rodrigo Duterte received on Saturday in Davao City the two policewomen who were abducted late last month in Sulu by suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members.

Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus G. Dureza, accompanied by Nur Misuari, founder of the Moro National Liberation Front, fetched Police Officer 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad in Jolo and accompanied them to Duterte.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, in a statement, said that Misuari helped in securing the release of the two policewomen, who were recovered in Talipao, Sulu on May 15.

“Since day one, President Duterte instructed us to work on the safe release of the victims,” Dureza said.

Also present during the presentation of the two cops were Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Carlito Galvez, Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, and Sulu Task Force head Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

Alvarez and Gumahad, along with two civilians, were abducted by armed men on April 29 in the town of Patikul.

They had just come from Camp Teofilo Bautista near the Jolo Airport when their tricycle was waylaid by suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Authorities in Sulu said the two police officers underwent medical examination and debriefing from the military.

Sobejana said military operations have been heightened to rescue the remaining kidnap victims in the island. DMS