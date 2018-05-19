Malacanang on Friday slammed ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of having a hand on her removal, saying she should look first at the mirror.

In an interview with the media via Skype, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said no one was to blame but Sereno herself after the Supreme Court justices decided to remove her from office through the qua warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

“No one should be blamed on her removal from Supreme Court but herself. Just look on the mirror and the image that you will see, that is the one who is responsible for your removal,” he said.

“You are the one who violated the Constitution, you are the one who didn’t get along well with your colleagues, that’s why they removed you,” he added.

In a statement, Roque accused Sereno of grandstanding and seeking media coverage.

“We have earlier refrained from commenting on the former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s call for the President to resign,” he said.

“However, the former top magistrate has been engaged in grandstanding and seeking media coverage, pointing an accusing finger at President Duterte for the result of the quo warranto petition filed against her,” he added.

Roque also called the opposition desperate for using the former Chief Justice as "rallying figure" against the Duterte administration.

"I think the opposition is really desperate. They are looking for a rallying figure and they have chosen (ex-) Chief Justice...so if she's the rallying figure of the opposition, you're doomed," he said.

Contrary to Sereno, Roque claimed that Duterte has not violated the Constitution, and he even enjoys high satisfaction, approval, performance and trust ratings from the Filipinos. Ella Dionisio/DMS