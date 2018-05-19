Malacanang assured on Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Pagasa Island within his term amid criticisms on his "soft" stance against China's militarization of the disputed South China Sea.

“I think time will come that the President will visit Pagasa Island,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

He said when Duterte visits the island, this will show that the Philippines has sovereignty over the area even if China has also been claiming it.

Pagasa is part of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan province.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has stationed a number of soldiers in Pagasa.

Roque said when Dutere visits Pagasa, he will also check on the situation of the soldiers and the residents in the island.

Earlier, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that Duterte has not yet dropped his plan to visit Pagasa. Ella Dionisio/DMS