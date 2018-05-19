Malacanang shrugged off Friday the looming leadership change in the Senate, saying that Senator Vicente Sotto III who is said to be the next Senate president is also an administration ally.

“We respect the rights of the senators to choose their own leader. The President (Rodrigo Duterte) and Malacanang are not intervening on their process in choosing a new Senate president,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Roque said the relationship between the Senate and the Palace would not change whoever sits as the Senate president.

He expressed belief that the Senate under a new leadership would still support the priority measures of the administration.

Sotto reportedly would replace Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III. Ella Dionisio/DMS