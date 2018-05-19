The Philippine National Police (PNP) has released P6 billion to pay the mid-year bonus of about 190,000 policemen.

But of the 189,263 uniformed and non-uniformed personnel, 1,988 of them did get their mid-year benefit as they face administrative cases with penalty higher than reprimand.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the mid-year bonus has been deposited to the Land Bank of the Philippines ATM account of each personnel.

“Entitled to receive the mid-year bonus are personnel who have rendered an aggregate of at least four months of service from July 1 of the immediate preceding year to May 15 of the current year; and personnel with at least a satisfactory performance rating in the immediate preceding rating period,” he said.

The mid-year bonus is equivalent to the one month basic salary of a police personnel.

As to those who failed to receive their mid-year bonus, Albayalde said they could get their year-end bonus provided that there is no guilty decision yet on their administrative cases.

"Once the resolution on your case shows that you have penalty, your bonus will be cancelled," he said. Robina Asido/DMS