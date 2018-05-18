Two Japanese nationals have been detained at the National Bureau of Investigation after a businesswoman filed a complaint of grave coercion against them before the Manila Prosecutor's Office.

NBI agents arrested Hidefumi Obata, 61, and Shinsaku Fujita, 26, in an entrapment operation after the woman sought their help.

Obata, along with a female Filipino companion, was allegedly loitering in the premises of the businesswoman's store in Harrison Plaza Mall in Manila on May 12.

When they were approached by the Filipino businesswoman, Obata just gestured to leave them alone.

Later in the day, Obata, along with his Filipina companion, came back in the store of the businesswoman demanding that the backpack he supposedly bought from the store be returned to him or he be refunded.

But the complainant explained to the Japanese that she did not sell such kind of backpack.

Heated argument ensued, prompting the Chinese husband of the businesswoman to intervene.

The husband allegedly hit Obata, who later sought the police's help, resulting to the arrest of the businesswoman's husband. Obata sustained a broken rib after he was subjected to a medical examination.

On the following day, Obata reportedly agreed to drop the complaint provided that he would be given P20,000.

The Filipino woman agreed and promised to pay him.

But later, Obata allegedly demanded that the payment be increased to P30,000, prompting the Filipino woman to seek help from the NBI.

Obata, along with Fujita, who acted as the former's interpreter, were arrested in an entrapment operation in Harrison Plaza at around 6pm on May 15.

According to the NBI, the two Japanese nationals denied the allegation against them.

Meanwhile, the husband of the businesswoman has also been detained at the Manila Police District detention cell. Celerina Monte/DMS