President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered two assistant secretaries to tender their resignation or face termination over allegations of corruption and abuse of power, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte named the two assistant secretaries as Moslemen Macarambon Sr. of the Department of Justice and Assistant Secretary Tingagun Ampaso Umpa of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Investigation conducted by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission revealed that Asec. Macarambon has regularly been intervening on behalf of suspected smugglers of gold and other precious jewelry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” Roque said.

Meanwhile, Umpa allegedly committed grave abuse of power and may have committed also acts of corruption.

“Among others DPWH has sworn statements where Asec. Umpa allegedly asked from contractors in the ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) area for certain percentages from projects awarded to these contractors,” he said.

Roque said the two assistant secretaries were appointed by the President.

He also said the PACC is looking into around 400 complaints against other government officials.

Asked if they would file cases of corruption against the two officials, he said that would be up to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Filing of cases (against government officials) is the job of the Ombudsman. The Department of Justice and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission made an investigation that can be used by the Ombudsman for their investigation,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS