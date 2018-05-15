Two soldiers were killed in a 25-minute encounter with alleged New People's Army (NPA) in the province of Camarines Sur on Sunday.

Capt. Joash Pramis, public affairs officer of the 9th Infantry Division, said government forces encountered the armed men in the vicinity of Brgy. Salvacion in Ragay town at 8:30 am.

He said the government forces were conducting security operation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election when the clash occurred.

Pramis said the fatalities were a 2nd lieutenant and a corporal.

He added another encounter occurred in the vicinity of Brgy. Patalunan in Ragay around 10:20 am of the same day.

Pramis said government forces are conducting pursuit operation against the attackers. Robina Asido/DMS