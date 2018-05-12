Police arrested two suspects in the killing of a municipal councilor in Quezon province Thursday.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Calabarzon regional police director, said Friday based on initial report the suspects were arrested during the follow-up operation around 1:10 pm of the same day when Sariaya Councilor Aristeo Manalo Ilao was killed.

He identified the arrested suspects as Ramil Manaloto Gesmundo and Reynaldo Manaloto Gesmundo, brothers in-law of the victim.

Eleazar said during the follow-up operation the clothes of Ramil with blood stains were recovered and brought to Quezon Provincial Crime Lab Office, Lucena City for DNA comparison.

“Likewise, a criminal complaint of murder is being prepared by this (Sariaya) municipal police station against the said suspects,” he said.

Eleazar said based on initial investigation, personal grudge was established as the motive behind the killing of Ilao, as Ramil admitted the victim failed to give the money and assistance he promised for the suspect. Robina Asido/DMS