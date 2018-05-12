The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) denies a statement circulating in social media about soldiers allegedly withdrawing support for the current administration.

“A Messenger post purportedly from the soldiers of the 'Southern Command' allegedly withdrawing support from Government and the President and encouraging other AFP units to follow suit is now circulating in social media. That is a fake statement,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said Friday.

“It did not come from the military. There is no “Southern Command” of the AFP. And obviously, this is a handiwork of individuals who intend to sow discord in and to discredit the AFP as a professional organization,” he added.

The Facebook post stated that “we the officers and soldiers of Southern Command, Hereby declare, that effective today, we have withdrawn our support to this fake governance of Mister Duterte.”

“We are the constitutional Armed Forces of the Philippines and not of Mister Duterte. We are calling on all the other units of the Armed Forces to join us. Let us heed the calls of our people now,” it added.

Arevalo assures that the “AFP shall and will remain united and steadfast following duly constituted authority and under the Chain-of-Command with the President and Commander-in-Chief on top of the hierarchy.” Robina Asido/DMS