President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he will call up newly-elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to ask him to allow former terrorists to study there.

Duterte made the remarks in Marawi City where he led the distribution of assistance to ISIS-Maute surrenderees and presentation of surrendered firearms.

"I will call up Mahathir. He won," he said, noting that Mahathir should be credited for what Malaysia is today.

"That's Mahathir's sweat," he said.

Mahathir first ruled the Southeast Asian country from 1981 until 2003.

Duterte said he will send the surrenderees preferably to Malaysia so they can learn how to plant rubber and palm oil.

"That's why I will tell him (Mahathir) that I will send you (to Malaysia) to study...the whole of Maute group can go there," he said.

He said he will give the former terrorists the land.

It was not clear if the Maute surrenderees were not facing charges following the Marawi siege. Celerina Monte/DMS