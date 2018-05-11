Six people died as fire razed a three-story abandoned building in Para?aque City on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, Southern Police District director, said the fire at Bahay na Bato located along Quirino Avenue, Brgy. Tambo was reported around 4:17 pm.

He said the victims were a certain Ana Donna Agrasada, 23, Lon-Lon, 6, Don-don, 4, Marie Joy de Jesus, 28, Jomarie, 7, and Daniel, 9.

Apolinario said their bodies were found during clearing operation by the Bureau of Fire personnel.

“The cadavers were brought to funeral parlors while identification of complete names of victims is being made,” he said.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Jenelyn Guzman said the building is being used as a shelter of informal settlers.

Apolinario said fire out was declared put out around 9:45 pm after the third alarm was raised around 6:30 pm.

Damage was estimated at P50,000. Robina Asido/DMS