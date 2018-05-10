Two alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were killed in an encounter with the military in Sulu on Wednesday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said government troops were conducting search and rescue operations when they encountered a number of armed men at Brgy Lagasan ,Parang, Sulu around 1:30 pm Sobejana said the operation was being conducted to rescue the kidnap victims at the hands of the terrorist group including two police women that were abducted in Patikul last month.

He said the nearly 40-minute firefight resulted in the death of two terrorist members; one of them was identified as Abrajir Jamsuri alias Radis under sub-leader Apoh Mike.

"There was no casualty from the government side,” Sobejana added.

Sobejana said government forces recovered high-powered firearms from the enemy after the encounter.

“The troops also recovered four high-powered firearms including two M14, one R4 Assault Rifle and one M203 grenade launcher,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS