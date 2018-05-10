Newly-appointed Bureau of Correction Director Ronald Dela Rosa did a surprise visit on the drug lords jailed inside the detention facility at the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippine (ISAFP) compound in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday.

In an ambush interview, Dela Rosa said he is satisfied with the current condition of the inmates inside the detention facility in Camp Aguinaldo.

“They are okay, I’m quite satisfied… so far there are in good condition,” he said.

Dela Rosa said he visited the inmates to make sure there are no drug transaction happening inside the jail.

“I talked to them. I told them that although you are state witnesses you can be a dying witness if you continue the drug trading. That is why I make it sure… but based on what I saw I think it is impossible for them to make transactions. First of all, it is difficult to corrupt the guards here because the BuCor is here. There is a corrections officer, its composite, corrections officer, Special Action Force and ISAFP,” he said.

“I don’t think the AFP will allow drug trading, drug transaction within their compound in Camp Aguinaldo,” he added.

The high profile drug personalities who were visited by Dela Rosa inside the detention facility in Camp Aguinaldo were Herbert Colangco. Robert Durano, Jerry Pipino, Noel Martinez, Gernan Agojo, Jaime Patio, Thomas Donina and Rodolfo Magleo.

Dela Rosa said during his visit he made sure the inmates did not have gadgets and other equipment.

“They thought that I just visit them, but I also look at their things... I want to see it myself, not because they are state witness they can enjoy privileges. I really look into their things to check if they have cell phones but I didn’t see any,” he said.

However, Dela Rosa also emphasized the disadvantage on using the detention facility at Camp Aguinaldo.

“Only eight of them were there but they were guarded by 31 BuCor personnel, 17 SAF, so 48, plus AFP, so more or less around 50 to 60, 60 people guarding eight inmates, while in BuCor, one guard is guarding around 300 people that’s the ratio,” he said.

“So this is disadvantageous on our part in terms of using our resources, consumption, it is more expensive,” he added.

Despite this, Dela Rosa said he does not have plans to return the inmates to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP). Robina Asido/DMS