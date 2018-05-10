President Rodrigo Duterte has sent a high-level delegation to Kuwait for the possible normalization of bilateral relationship of the two countries.

In a statement from Kuwait Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said a labor deal for the protection of overseas Filipino workers could be signed during their trip.

"The Philippine delegation met officials from the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry where the Philippines and Kuwait look forward to the normalization of ties. Kuwait, on its part, has expressed the value of Filipinos in Kuwait," he said.

Aside from Roque, the other members of the delegation who left for Kuwait on Tuesday night were Labor Secretary Silvestre Belo III, former DOLE Secretary Marianito Roque, Labor Attache Rustico dela Fuente, and Deputy Chief of Mission in Kuwait Mohd Noordin Lomondot.

"A Memorandum of Agreement is expected to be signed and agreed upon after the meeting," Roque said.

He also said that Kuwait agreed to create a Special Unit within the Police that the Philippine Embassy can liaison with regarding complaints of Filipino workers which will be available 24 hours and a special number that Filipino workers can call for assistance, also available 24 hours.

Diplomatic spat arose between the Philippines and Kuwait when Duterte totally ban the deployment of OFWs to the Gulf state after a Filipina household helper was murdered and found inside a freezer last February.

Late last month, the Philippine Embassy staff launched covert rescue operations of abused OFWs. The video of the operations was even released to the public, irking the Kuwaiti government. This resulted to the expulsion of Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Rene Villa and the recall of Kuwait envoy to the Philippines.

Roque said the meeting of officials between the two countries also saw the release of four drivers, who were utilized during the rescue operations.

"It guaranteed that all remaining undocumented Filipinos (under 600), except for those with pending cases, will be allowed to go home -- at least 150 of them will be joining the Philippine officials in returning to the Philippines," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS