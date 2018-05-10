DAVAO CITY ? Authorities in the resort island of Samal rescued on late Friday nine Japanese nationals, including seven minors, who were suspected victimized by their compatriots in the guise of teaching English and martial arts.

Police of the Island Garden City of Samal and city social welfare personnel rescued three Japanese girls and six Japanese boys, whose travel documents showed they were here in the country for 12 to 15 months. Four previously missing Japanese were found to have escaped and are in the custody of the Japanese consulate here.

In Camp Crame, Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP), told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a Viber message: "We confirm the report regarding the rescue of 13 Japanese nationals, 10 of whom are minors at the Island Garden of Samal by the PNP and the local government representatives."

Police found the young Japanese at the residence of two Japanese and a Filipina.

The three suspects were brought to the Babak Police Station for investigation. Cases were filed on Monday against them with five counts of violation of the Republic Act 10364 or The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, and Republic Act 7610 or Anti-Child Abuse Law.

The three Japanese girls were placed in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development ?at its Home of Girls and Women in Maa, this city. The six boys were housed at the facility of the CSWD in Samal.

Chief Inspector Milgrace Driz, regional police spokesman, said police and social welfare personnel were surprised to find the young Japanese nationals at Purok 5 Camotes, Barangay Toril, Babak District.

The team was responding on a call for assistance by one of the suspects about four missing Japanese nationals.

Driz said the team asked the assistance of the Japanese consulate here “to bridge the language barrier”.

“From there, the rescued Japanese nationals revealed that they were forced to work and were maltreated,” she said.

She added the parents of the children “voluntarily sent their children here to enrol and study English and karate”.

Investigation said the parents found out about an advertisement for an English language course and martial arts through the Internet. Driz said the parents were sending P100,000 to their children but the suspects only gave them P1,000. The language school has no permit to operate.

Also with the police and personnel of the City Social Welfare and Development were members of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat), the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Health. DMS