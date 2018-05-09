Vice President Leni Robredo received a security briefing as she visited the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said Robredo went to the AFP headquarters but he refused to give details.

“It’s a regular visit she does to the general headquarters of the AFP. We are not going to issue statement,” he said.

Sources said Robredo's security briefing was related to the West Philippine Sea and status of military operations.

“Security briefings are based on current issues and meant to enlighten our leaders, especially now that we have fresh issues in the West Philippine Sea. She was just updated on the status (of our operations)," a source said.

According to the sources, the security briefing that lasted for more than an hour began around 9:30 am. Robina Asido/DMS