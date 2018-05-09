A kidnap victim who was abducted with the two policewomen in Sulu was released by his captors last Saturday.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) police regional director, on Tuesday identified him as Faizal Ahidji, 24, resident of Brgy. Palar, Patikul.

Mijares said based on initial investigation, Mijares arrived at the residence of his grandmother named Milling Ahidji at Brgy San Raymundo, Jolo around 7:30 pm.

“He (Ahidji) disclosed their kidnappers released him somewhere in a forested area of Daan Puti, Brgy Bangkal, Patikul,” he said.

“He was blindfolded and instructed to drop on the ground until he noticed that his kidnappers left him alone,” he added.

Mijares said after his release the victim proceeded to the house of his grandmother. The victim’s family brought him to Joint Task Force Sulu headquarters.

“The victim said that because of the intense operations of PNP ( Philippine National Police) and AFP ( Armed Forces of the Philippines) his kidnappers released him. He alleged his kidnappers are more or less 12 fully armed men while the three kidnapped victims are still in the custody of kidnappers and unharmed,” he said.

It can be recalled that Ahidji was abducted with three others, including policewomen PO3 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad, in the vicinity of Brgy. Liang in Patikul last month. Robina Asido/DMS