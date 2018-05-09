President Rodrigo Duterte asked on Tuesday newly-promoted military officials to help him stamp graft and corruption.

The call came as Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo quit from her post after Duterte allegedly forced her amid the Department of Tourism's P60-million advertisement placement controversy with her siblings' program in the state-run People's Television.

"I have only one request: that you help me...help me stamp graft and corruption. That was my main promise," he said.

Duterte admitted that it hurts him because those he dismissed from their posts were the ones who asked him to run for the presidency.

"Most of those I have dismissed actually were the very same people that urged me to run in the first place," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS