Shoppers mobbed and had selfies with President Rodrigo Duterte who visited an upscale mall in Makati City on Saturday night.

Duterte went to Greenbelt 5 after addressing the 51st annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said Monday Duterte just unwound and checked an item in Jaeger Le Coultre boutique.

But he did not buy anything, Go said.

Pictures of Duterte with some netizens who had their photos taken with him circulated in social media Sunday. Celerina Monte/DMS