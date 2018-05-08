Malacanang could not say what could be the ramification of the offer of the siblings of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo to return the P60 million paid by the government to their television program at the state-run People's Television 4.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry, Roque, who seemed to be cautious in issuing statements against broadcasters Ben and Erwin Tulfo, refused to say possible charges that the siblings, including Teo, could face following the alleged anomalous contract they entered into.

"You know, I think any other lawyer can answer that question; but as spokesperson, I think I’d rather not answer that question ‘no. Any other lawyer can answer that," Roque said in a press briefing when asked of the possible charges that they could face.

Teo's lawyer and spokesperson Ferdinand Topacio said the Tulfo brothers have offered to return the P60 million after the Commission on Audit questioned the huge amount paid by DOT for ad placements on Kilos Pronto, co-hosted by Ben and Erwin.

The ad placements were not supported by proper documents.

Roque said there were no charge filed against anyone regarding the controversy.

"As to whether or not a charge will be forthcoming, I cannot also say what the Ombudsman will do," he said.

"I do not know where the fund will be returned and I do not know what will be the ramification of returning that amount," he added.

Teo and the Tulfo brothers denied any irregularity regarding the transaction.

As to Teo's husband, Roberto Teo, who has been a member of the board of Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority ( Tieza), a DOT attached agency, Roque said he justheard from the news that he would no longer report to the agency.

"So yes, I heard what you heard that he will stop going to the board meetings of Tieza...so that would be an irrevocable resignation," he said.

Roberto remained in Tieza even if he was appointed as a board member of the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines in August 2017, raising questions he could be receiving double compensation, a violation of the law. Celerina Monte/DMS