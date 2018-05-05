Malacanang expressed concern Friday with the reported China's missile deployments over the Philippine-claimed areas in the South China Sea.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Duterte administration would take diplomatic action regarding China's reported installation of anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its outposts in the South China Sea.

"We would explore all diplomatic means to address this issue," he said.

But Roque said the Philippines believes those missiles would not be used against the Philippines.

"With our recently developed close relationship with China, we are confident that those misslies are not directed at us," he said.

Reports said that China installed the missile systems in the Philippine-claimed Panganiban, Zamora and Kagitingan reefs in the South China Sea. Celerina Monte/DMS