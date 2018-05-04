Retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa has been formally appointed as the head of the Bureau of Corrections.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Dela Rosa's appointment paper as BuCor's director general on April 30.

Duterte also signed the appointment paper of Rey Leonardo Guerrero as administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority on April 26.

Guerrero, who stepped down as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, replaced Marcial Amaro III, who was fired for frequently going abroad.

He will serve the agency until July 11, 2022.

Dela Rosa and Guerrero were extended by Duterte after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 a few months ago. Celerina Monte/DMS