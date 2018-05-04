President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected the call for government to reconsider its decision to revoke the missionary visa of an Australian nun, who was seen joining in a rally in Davao City.

In a speech in Quezon province on Wednesday, Duterte said anyone could criticize his administration, except foreigners. "There are lots of nuns there. There are nuns in the field," he said.

"I said, anybody can criticize me. But not a foreigner," Duterte added.

Duterte admitted some schoolmates in the San Beda College of Law asked him not to allow the Bureau of Immigration to implement its decision revoking the missionary visa of Sister Patricia Fox and ordering her to leave the country within 30 days.

Duterte said his government was just implementing a department order, which was issued by then Justice Secretary and now Senator Leila de Lima, that prohibits foreigners from participating in political activities in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing on Thursday, said Fox's last hope would be to seek a court so she will not be evicted.

"I think unless they appeal or challenge that order of the (Bureau of Immigration), unless they get a TRO (temporary restraining order) from the CA (Court of Appeals) that it is grave abuse of discretion, then it's final and executory," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS