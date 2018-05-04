Malacanang said on Thursday there was no reason for Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano to resign amid the row between the Philippines and Kuwait.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque expressed the belief that Cayetano still enjoys the full trust and confidence of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"As far as the Palace is concerned, there's no reason for him to resign," he said.

A news report said career diplomats from the Department of Foreign Affairs were calling for Cayetano's resignation after Kuwait became irked on the video released by the DFA regarding the covert rescue operations of allegedly abused Filipino domestic workers in the Gulf State.

Some lawmakers and militant groups also called for Cayetano's resignation.

Roque expressed optimism the diplomatic spat between the Philippines and Kuwait would soon be settled.

"I think what we have in Kuwait is something that can be overcome eventually… sooner or later," he said, describing what happened between the two countries as just "one of those kinks."

He said Cayetano has apologized for what happened.

Prior to the rescue operations, Duterte has ordered a total deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait following the discovery of the body of a Filipina domestic helper found inside a freezer at an abandoned apartment last February. Celerina Monte/DMS