Four persons, including a policeman, were killed while four were wounded in a shooting incident in Nueva Ecijia on Tuesday night.

Sr. Supt. Amador Corpus, regional police chief, said killed were Rolando Sambrano, Alfonso Sambrano, Erick Fardo and PO2 Ruben Badongen while wounded were PO3 Christopher Delfin, PO1 Mico Serrano, Raymundo Sambrano and Orlando Balmater.

Corpus said based on initial report the victims were on board a vehicle when they were attacked by the suspects in the vicinity of Brgy Tampac 1, Guimba, Nueva Ecija around 6:54 pm.

“After the commission of the crime, the suspect fled towards south direction heading to municipality of Quezon,” he said.

Corpus said the victims were conducting surveillance for possible operation against the group of Jay-Ar Del Rosario, a robbery hold-up and gun-for-hire criminal outfit operating in Nueva Ecija and nearby provinces, when they were fired upon by around 10 heavily armed suspects on a motorcycle, and a sports utility vehicle.

“Based on the account of PO3 Christopher Delfin, they were conducting surveillance and the group of the suspects tailed and overtook them...fired upon their vehicle, then exchange of gun fire ensued,” he said.

“Further, PO3 Delfin also averred that he was able to identify Jay-r Del Rosario as one of the gunman onboard the motorcycle,” he added.

Corpus said the wounded victims, including Badongen, were brought to Guimba General Hospital and later transferred to Premiere General Hospital in Cabanatuan City.

Badongen was pronounced dead by a doctor about 10:44 pm of same date.

Corpus said authorities recovered several pieces of empty shells for caliber .45, caliber .40, caliber 5.56 and caliber 7.62.

“Flash alarm was relayed to other police stations for the conduct of dragnet operation,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS