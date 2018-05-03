The Department of National Defense (DND) said the steel cutting which signals the start of construction of missile frigates acquired for the Philippine Navy was held last Monday.

“I can confirm that the steel cutting has commenced on April 30… the steel cutting has commenced already,” said DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong Wednesday.

Andolong said the steel cutting ceremony at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Complex in Ulsan, South Korea was attended by DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and other defense department officials.

The steel cutting was made following the approval of the critical design review of the Frigate Acquisition Project of the Philippine Navy last March 23, 2018.

The contract agreement for the construction of two newly-built 2,600 ton frigates that are missile capable and equipped with sensors and systems for modern naval warfare under the project was signed by Lorenzana as head of procuring entity (HOPE), and Kisun Chung, vice president/owner of HHI on October 24, 2016.

According to the Philippine Navy the two missile frigates are expected to be delivered to the country by 2020. Robina Asido/DMS