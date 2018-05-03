The Philippine Navy (PN) received its first missile system from Rafael Advanced Defense System, an Israeli weapon manufacturer.

“The missile systems for the Philippine Navy's MPACs have arrived in the country and are now undergoing integration phase under the guidance of the proponent, Rafael of Israel,” Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman Arsenio Andolong said Wednesday.

“The missile-equipped MPACs will greatly enhance the Navy's capability to secure our littoral areas against terrorism and in support of maritime law enforcement operations,” he said.

Andolong said the weapon was delivered in the country around third week of April. There are no details how many were delivered and how much it cost.

Military sources said the weapons are being installed in three Multi-Purpose Attack Crafts which were commissioned to the Philippine Navy on May 22 2017.

“If we have this missile firing that is extended range, it is like you have a punch already, whether it’s (your targeting) a small ship or big ship,” the sources said.

“It will be deterrent, because this time you have a credible armament, deterrent that can strike a punch, whether the target is a small boat or large ship, whether a small ship or large ship,” sources added.

“It makes the Navy more credible, it makes the armed forces credible, it means we are more credible now in patrolling our area of responsibility,” sources noted.

Military sources said more Philippine Navy ships are expected to be equipped with this in the future.

“There will be more Navy ships that will have missile firing capability in the near future,” sources said. Robina Asido/DMS