The Philippines may import skilled workers as the government goes full blast on its "Build, Build, Build" program, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a television interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque echoed the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for the Filipinos in the Middle East to come home as jobs await them.

"We need people for this build, build, build. We might import foreign workers for this build, build, build if our kababayans, especially if the skilled workers, the construction workers from the Middle East, won't go home," he said.

The Duterte administration is planning to spend P8.44-trillion for infrastructure projects until 2022 in order to attain the economic growth of 7-8 percent in the medium term.

The government has rolled out 75 flagship projects to be implemented under the Duterte administration. Celerina Monte/DMS