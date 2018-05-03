President Rodrigo Duterte said he might talk to Moro National Liberation Front founder Nur Misuari to seek his help to secure the release of two policewomen who were kidnapped allegedly by the Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu on Sunday.

In a speech in Cebu City before the government troops on Tuesday, Duterte admitted the abduction of the two women bothers him.

"I'm a bit problematic. I have two policewomen. I think I have to talk to Misuari personally," he said.

The two female cops, along with two civilians, were seized at gunpoint while riding a tricycle in Liang village, Patikul on Sunday.

Duterte recalled when there were women who were kidnapped by the communist New People's Army in Mindanao, he went to their camp to secure their release.

Duterte, particularly when he was the mayor of Davao City, used to be on good terms with the NPA.

He could enter NPA camps, especially when negotiating the release of some of the abducted policemen or soldiers in Davao. Celerina Monte/DMS