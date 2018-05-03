Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said the group who abducted the two policewomen in Sulu are demanding five million pesos ransom for their release.

“As of this time nothing is clear yet, although there are negotiators. We asked help from the local chief executives there and they (abductors) were asking for initially five million pesos ransom,” he said in a press conference in Mandaluyong City Wednesday.

“(For) both (policewomen), they are asking for five million pesos ransom money but I also want to add there is proof of life as of this morning according to the regional director,” he added.

Albayalde said the deadline for the payment of ransom is not yet but he said the PNP will not give in to the demands of the abductors.

“They haven’t set any (deadline) because the negotiations are going on. We will not going to give in to their demands. That's a terror activity so we do not give in to these kinds of demands of those we consider terrorist,” he said.

“We are sure that this group (abductors) is affiliated to Abu Sayyaf Group because their ancestors were previously connected to ASG,” he added.

PO2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad were abducted in Sulu last Sunday.

The two were onboard a tricycle with two others when they were taken by their abductors in the vicinity of Brgy. Liang, Patikul Sulu around 12:40 pm. Robina Asido/DMS