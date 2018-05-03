China has reiterated its promise not to build anything in Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday this was the commitment made to him "during our talks last three weeks ago."

Duterte, in a speech in Cebu City, did not name the Chinese official whom he talked with.

"They promised no construction" in Scarborough, he said.

Scarborough, which is off Zambales province, has been claimed by the Philippines and China.

In 2016, the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal has said Scarborough is a traditional fishing ground by he Filipino and Chinese fishermen.

There were concerns in the past China might build artificial island in Scarborough Shoal, known as Panatag Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines, after it constructed structures in seven reefs in South China Sea despite opposition by the other claimant countries.

Beijing has allegedly built military system in the artificial islands.

Meanwhile, Duterte said he would go to Benham Rise, east of Luzon, during the first year anniversary of his issuance of an executive order renaming it Philippine Rise.

Duterte signed EO 25 on May 16, 2017, changing the name of Benham Rise to Philippine Rise.

The Philippine Rise is a 13-million-hectare undersea plateau approximately 160 nautical miles east of Luzon and off the provinces of Isabela and Aurora. It is located in the Central Basin Fault under the West Philippine Sea.

Scientific data on seismic, magnetic and other geological features of Benham Rise indicate that the region is an extension of the country’s continental shelf. The plateau is bigger than Luzon, or almost half the country’s total land area.

A full territorial claim was lodged by the Philippines with the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (UNCLOS) on April 9, 2009. In April 2012, UNCLOS recognized and officially approved the country's claim. In effect, the territory of the Philippines increased from 30 million hectares to 43 million hectares. Celerina Monte/DMS