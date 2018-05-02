One soldier was killed while two were wounded in two encounters with alleged New People's Army (NPA) members in Compostela Valley and Davao del Norte last Sunday.

The soldier died in the second encounter in Asuncion, Davao del Norte, as with the two wounded as they faced the reported NPAs retreating from the first clash in Compostela Valley, said Capt. Jerry Lamosao, spokesman of the 10 th Infantry Division, on Tuesday.

Lamosao said troops belonging to the 60th Infantry Battalion, 46th Infantry Battalion and 71st Infantry Battalion under the 1001st Brigade engaged in encounters with armed men in the boundaries of Laak, Compostela Valley.

Lamosao said the troops were responding to reported presence of rebels conducting extortion activities when they encountered an undetermined number of armed men in the boundary of Laak and Asuncion (Camadi District) around 3:39 pm.

After the first encounter, another clash occurred after soldiers chanced upon armed men retreating towards Asuncion, Davao del Norte around 4:30 pm of the same day.

He said government forces recovered eight high powered firearms and one unexploded improvised explosive device (IED) from the armed men.

“The unit, together with PNP and CAA detachments in the area of operation (AO), has established checkpoints while clearing operations are ongoing,” Lamosao said.

Major General Noel Clement, commander of the 10th ID, said the soldiers are ready and determined to protect people and securing communities.

“We will not stop until the last member of the CPP- NPA terrorist surrenders as we continue to conduct focused military operations, community support programs, information gathering and purposive stakeholder engagement in bringing peace and building conflict- resilient communities,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS