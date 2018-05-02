Two soldiers were killed when they were shot by four armed unidentified men riding in tandem in Cotabato City Monday morning, a military spokesman said in a report Tuesday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said killed were Rrivate Richard Bendanillo, 37, and Private First Class Nelson Paimalan both assigned at 12 Special Forces Company located at Mother Barangay Kalanganan, Cotabato City.

He said based on initial report the victims were returning to their headquarters when they were attacked in the vicinity of Purok Rajamuda, MB Bagua, Cotabato City around 7:50 am.

Encinas said the soldiers were shot several times that resulted in the immediate death of Paimalan while Bendanillo was rushed to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) but declared dead around 9:30 am of the same day.

“The two victims were brought to Villa Elisa Funeral Homes, Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City for proper disposition,” he said.

Encinas said responding government authorities recovered one empty cartridge and one fired slug believed to be from a cal .45 pistol. Robina Asido/DMS