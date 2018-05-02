President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to immediately release P448 million to assist the workers who are affected by the closure of Boracay island in Aklan.

In his Labor Day speech in Cebu City on Tuesday, Duterte said the financial assistance would start this month.

"I have instructed the immediate release of 448 million (pesos) to DOLE to provide financial support to all affected workers under the adjustment measures program," he said.

"The financial support will start this May and shall be linked to active labor market programs such as in private facilities, services, training and livelihood," he added.

Duterte has ordered the closure of Boracay for six months starting April 26 to rehabilitate the tourist destination.

Duterte likened the island to a "cesspool." Celerina Monte/DMS