President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Tuesday Congress to overhaul the Labor Code as he signed an executive order against illegal contractualization.

Duterte made the statement during the observance of 116th Labor Day held in Cebu City.

"I remain firm in my commitment to put an end to 'endo' and illegal contractualization. However, I believe that in order to implement an effective and lasting solution to the problems brought about by contractualization, Congress needs to enact a law amending the Labor Code," he said in a speech.

Duterte said he has also certified as urgent the passage of the bill on security of tenure to once and for all address the issue and provide long-term solutions that would strengthen the workers' right to security of tenure.

With his order earlier to the Department of Labor and Employment to submit to his office the list of all companies engaged or suspected to be engaged in labor only contracting, Duterte warned them that their days are numbered.

"To all non-compliant and abusive employers, and their so-called ‘cabo,’ who are engaged in [labor-only] contracting, your days are numbered. I have warned you before and I warn you again...stop endo and illegal contractualization. I will see to it that our laws are strictly enforced. The government will not rest until we end this shameful labor practice," he stressed.

Duterte described the current law as outdated.

"I think Congress should come up with a new Labor Code to keep it attuned to the realities of our times," Duterte said.

He acknowledged a mere EO was not enough as the lawmakers have to change, modify or entirely abrogate some Labor Code provisions.

Duterte said he could not be a legislator because his role is to implement the laws.

Labor groups have been demanding Duterte to end massive contractualization.

The Palace has yet to release a copy of the EO, which Duterte signed in Cebu. Celerina Monte/DMS