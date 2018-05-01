Four persons, including two policewomen, were abducted by suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in Sulu on Sunday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said the two policewomen were PO2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad.

He said based on initial report the victims, both assigned at the police regional crime laboratory, were about to go home after they went to Camp Gen. Teodulfo Baustista in Jolo when they were abducted.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu commander, said the two other victims were certain Jakosalem Ahamad Blas and Faizal Ahidji.

Sobejana said the military could not determine the relationship of the two other victims to the abducted policewomen.

He said the victims were onboard a red tricycle when they were flagged down and forcibly taken by more or less 11 armed men led by Mujir Yada, an alleged ASG member, in the vicinity of Brgy. Liang, Patikul Sulu around 12:40 pm.

Sobejana said based on initial report the victims went in the province to visit a beach resort.

“They visit the Buhanginan in Quezon beach, because Quezon is one of the best beaches here in (Patikul) Sulu and accordingly they have military friends and that is what I am finding out now...because the primary focus is the rescue effort,” he said.

Sobejana said the the combined forces of JTF Sulu and the PNP were dispatched to confirm the report and subsequently conduct pursuit operation to safely recover the victims. Robina Asido/DMS