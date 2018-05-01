Malacanang vowed on Monday that investigation will be conducted on the alleged P60 million in advertisements the Department of Tourism (DOT) paid to the show of the brothers of the tourism secretary in state-run PTV 4.

"I assure you the Ppalace will investigate the matter. We cannot of course - we have to accept the findings of COA (Commission on Audit). I understand this is the final finding. But the Palace will investigate on its own," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing.

According to COA, DOT paid last year P60 million worth of advertisements on the program produced by Ben Tulfo and co-hosted by his brother, Erwin Tulfo, in PTV4. The Tulfo brothers are siblings of Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo.

Critics have said that there was conflict of interest in this matter.

Teo, however, denied she had a hand in the deal between her office and in her brother's program in the state-owned TV station.

Roque said the report on the alleged anomaly at DOT and PTV 4 has reached Duterte and it was him who ordered the probe. Celerina Monte/DMS