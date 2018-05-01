The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has not monitored any specific threat related to the observance of Labor Day.

“The AFP looks forward to a peaceful and orderly commemoration of Labor Day by groups from the labor sector in their activities on May 1,” Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin, AFP Spokesman said in a statement Monday.

“As of now, there is no specific threat monitored directed towards the celebration of Labor Day. However, we cannot discount the possibility that some groups may take advantage of the situation, thus, the AFP will take proactive measures to protect our citizens,” he noted.

“The AFP takes particular concern on the activities of the Communist NPA terrorists who are notorious in disrupting peace; and sowing violence and disorder during public gatherings,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Alan Arrojado, head of the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (NCR), said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has not asked for augmentation. Arrojado added their forces are on standby.

“We have 700 forces on standby, from civil disturbance management (CDM) and medical,” he said

“We are hoping that it is peaceful but we are preparing for the worse,” he added.

In a press briefing, Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde said thousands of policemen are ready for Labor Day protests in Metro Manila.

“Last year when I was the regional director the militant group is around 3,000 to 5,000 only. Although we do not expect that they will reach 15,000 but we cannot take that for granted. So I prepared I think with 10,000 people from NCRPO ready for CDM,” he said.

Albayalde assures PNP will allow protests during Labor Day as long as they will not be involved in any violent activities.

“It’s included in our SOP to practice maximum tolerance here. We will let them conduct their rally or assembly with or without permit as already announced by the president but as we have said earlier we cannot just let them if they will hurt people or destroy property. Then we have to make arrests,” he added.

Despite the expected protests, Datuin calls for the peaceful observance of the Labor Day.

“We call on our brothers and sisters from the labor sector to be one with us in observing Labor Day in a peaceful and orderly way. We encourage everyone to conduct a non-violent and constructive dialogue with the government instead of rallies in the streets that usually cause severe traffic and disrupt the normal activities of people; and sometimes lead to violence,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS